Illinois State Police says 225 stolen vehicles were recovered in recent anti-theft campaign

The Illinois State Police headquarters on Illinois Route 53 in Lockport on July 18, 2025. The ISP conducted a statewide effort on combatting vehicle hijacking and theft during April through June 2025. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

The Illinois State Police released data highlighting its efforts to combat vehicle hijacking and theft from April to June.

The agency reports that during that three-month span it recovered 225 stolen vehicles.

Over that time, the ISP made six stolen vehicle arrests and seized 15 firearms as a result of recovering the vehicles. This came out of a total of 48 missions related to recovering stolen or hijacked vehicles, according to a news release.

The agency used K-9 units 27 times and air operations 48 time, according to the release. There were 1,215 forensic lab assignments related to stolen or hijacked vehicles.

Highlights of the recovery effort include a stolen Land Rover found on April 26 during an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 94 southbound near 95th Street in Chicago, according to the release. The driver finally parked around 83rd Street and the Illinois State Police arrested both people in the vehicle

On May 3, police found a stolen Kia at the 400 block of Sauget Avenue in Cahokia. The vehicle’s driver fled, and one of the two occupants of the vehicle were arrested, according to the release.

On June 1, police found a stolen Jeep on Interstate 94 at 43rd Street in Chicago, which fled. It was found later parked near Haddon and Kostner, and five people were arrested, according to the release.

Police said that it has used grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council for enforcement.

It was awarded a $10 million grant for the first fiscal year of the program, and then $677,000 in June 2024 and an additional $637,500 in July 2025.