Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, will hold a public town hall meeting July 29, in Aurora.

The gathering is set for 6:30 p.m. at Aurora University’s Crimi Auditorium, 1347 Prairie St.

Registration isn’t required, but registered attendees will get priority admission.

To register, visitshorturl.at/cuSIQ.

The discussion will be livestreamed on Foster’s Facebook page,facebook.com/CongressmanBillFoster.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250723/us-congress-politics/u-s-rep-bill-foster-to-hold-town-hall-meeting-july-29/