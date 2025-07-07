5 dangers lurking in your backyard and how to eliminate them

Poison ivy (Toxicodendron radicans) (Provided by the University of Illinois Extension)

Many people consider their backyard an oasis from life’s cares. But beware - potential dangers might be lurking there.

Here’s how to address five common concerns.

Poisonous plants

Homeowners that “go more native” or have yards that border woods or open areas should watch for poisonous plants – and not just poison ivy.

Approximately 85% of people are allergic to poison ivy – and 10% to 15% are extremely allergic, according to the American Skin Association.

The reaction is caused by the urushiol oil that’s present in the berries, leaves, roots and stems of the plant, according to Nancy Kuhajda, program coordinator at the University of Illinois Extension office in Will County,

Poison ivy has 14 different leaf forms, which includes smooth, scalloped or serrated edges, she said.

“Everyone has heard of ‘leaflets three, let it be,’” Kuhajda said. “But additional plants, such as blackberry, also appear to have leaves of three. The boxelder tree has five leaflets, but we see them as three and two. And those plants are nonpoisonous.”

Instead, Kuhajda proposed this maxim: “Leaves of three, let it be; berries white, run in fright; vines with hair, don’t you dare.” Mature poison ivy has white berries and hair vines.

Homeowners may unwittingly touch poison ivy by moving weeds aside, petting a dog that’s run through the plants, removing one’s shoes (if you’ve stepped on it) and handling fresh wood chips.

So always wear gloves when gardening or doing yard work and then launder clothes and gloves, Kuhajda said.

Get rid of poison ivy with an appropriate herbicide or by placing plastic bags over your gloves and pulling the plants up by the roots, she said. Place plants in a fresh plastic bag and discard in a trash can, not a clipping pile, she said.

Burning poison ivy clippings releases urushiol into the air, which may settle on the skin and in the lungs, Kuhajda said.

If your skin comes in contact with a poisonous plant, immediately wash the area with soap and water, she said.

Bees and wasps

bee (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

Bees and wasps are useful pollinators – but the venom in their sting can induce itching, pain, swelling and even death in people who have a severe allergy to it.

Honey bees only sting once because their stinger is pulled off in the process, Kuhajda said. Wasps and hornets sting repeatedly because their stinger remains intact, she said.

People sometimes confuse bees with yellow jackets, which are highly territorial and aggressive waps, Kuhajda said. But bees are hairy and don’t have the yellow jacket’s waistline, she said.

“Wasps and hornets are always smooth-bodied,” Kuhajda said.

Honey bees and bumblebees make nests of wax, although solitary bees and wasps nest in holes in the ground, rotten wood or make mud nests, according to the University of Illinois Extension Office.

Hornets, paper wasps and yellow jackets make nests of paper in branches, ceilings and eaves, according to the Extension Office.

Homeowners can prevent wasps from building homes on their property by caulking and patching any cracks and crevices around doors, windows and vents, Kuhajda said.

Keep food and drinks covered when eating and drinking outside, Kuhajda said.

Wait until dawn or dusk to destroy nests, when wasps are less active, she said. But call a professional for large, extensive nests or if you’re allergic to wasps, she said.

And if you’re stung? Seek medical attention, Kuhajda said.

“People might not be allergic or only mildly allergic,” Kuhajda said. “But you can get an increased rate of allergic response, particularly if you get stung by many insects.”

Ticks

Deer ticks, also known as black legged ticks, are known as vectors for Lyme disease and relapsing fevers. (Lake County Health Department)

Ticks thrive in wooded areas, tall grass and weeds.

Help prevent ticks by keeping grass mowed and weeds cut, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Many people know ticks carry Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever – but they are less aware that alpha-gal syndrome can develop after a tick bite, Kuhajda said.

Alpha-gal syndrome is a serious allergic reaction to alpha-gal that’s found in mammals, making people unable to consume red meat, dairy products and some medications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Unlike other immediate allergic reactions, the alpha-gal reaction may be delayed 12 to 14 hours due to the digestive process," Kuhajda said.

“Say you have a hamburger for dinner and you wake up in the middle of the night unable to breathe,” Kuhajda said. “You don’t make that association.”

IDPH recommends applying insect repellant containing 20% DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus and conducting body checks on yourself, family members and pets every two to three hours while outdoors.

Safely remove any ticks you find following directions on the IDPH website.

Seek medical attention immediately if you see a tick that may have been attached for more than three days or if you develop a rash or fever following a tick bite, according to IDPH.

Berries and mushrooms

toadstools (Denise Unland)

Despite foraging’s popularity, berries and mushrooms growing in your yard may be unsafe to eat – even if they’re good for birds, Kuhajda said.

Elderberries are poisonous when unripe and uncooked – and honeysuckle berries may or may not be poisonous, depending on the variety, she said.

Japanese berries are “super poisonous,” she said.

Castor plants are beautiful ornamental yard plants, but the beans are highly toxic when ingested – and even touching the beans may cause hand swelling, Kuhajda said.

All backyard mushrooms as potentially poisonous, especially since defining “safe” is “extremely difficult” without taking spore prints, Kuhajda said.

“If you want mushrooms, purchase them cultivated and in the store,” Kuhajda said.

Even a small amount of a poisonous mushroom can cause digestive upset, hemorrhages and multi-organ failure and can even be lethal

“And they can be quickly lethal,” Kuhajda said.

Coyotes

A coyote patrols its enclosure Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at Oaken Acres Wildlife Center in Sycamore. Oaken Acres is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. (Mark Busch)

Yes, coyotes are found in urban areas in Illinois, even during the day, according to Wildlife Illinois.

Coyotes carry canine distemper, mange, parvovirus and rabies, according to Wildlife Illinois.

So Wildlife Illinois and the Urban Coyote Project offered these tips:

• Don’t leave pets unattended outside.

• Don’t leave pet food or unsecured trash outside. These attract rodents, which attract coyotes.

• To scare a coyote away, stand straight, yell and wave your arms.

• Report aggressive or fearless coyotes to the local municipality

“Coyotes that are fed in residential neighborhoods can lose their fear of people and may eventually test humans [and pets] as possible prey,” according to the Urban Coyote Project.