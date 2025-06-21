Rep. Jeff Keicher to host office hours in DeKalb, Kane, McHenry counties this summer

State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, shown in this Shaw Local file photo from Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, will host traveling office hours in June and July 2025 for constituents living in DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties. (Mark Busch/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Residents who live in the Illinois General Assembly’s 70th District are invited to office hours hosted by Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, at various locations across DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties this summer.

Constituents who stop by during the events can to meet with a member of Keicher’s staff. If staff are unable to provide direct assistance, the information will be collected and provided to Keicher for personal review and follow-up, according to a news release.

Constituents who are unable to attend open hours in their community but wish to email questions or feedback to Keicher are invited to do so at keicher@ilhousegop.org or by visiting his website, RepKeicher.com , and clicking “Contact” on the homepage.

Keicher’s office will host open hours at nine locations beginning June 23.

Burlington:

Burlington Village Hall, 175 Water St., Burlington

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, June 23

Hampshire:

Ella Johnson Memorial Public Library, 109 S. State St., Hampshire

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 27

Kaneville:

Kaneville Public Library, 2S101 Harter Rd., Kaneville

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1

Cortland:

Cortland Town Hall, 59 S. Somonauk Rd., Cortland

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 7

Hinckley:

Hinckley Village Hall, 720 James St., Hinckley

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 11

Maple Park:

Maple Park Civic Center, 302 Willow St., Maple Park

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16

Algonquin:

Algonquin Area Public Library, 2600 Harnish Dr., Algonquin

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 21

Pingree Grove:

Pingree Grove Municipal Center, second floor Executive Room, 555 Reinking Rd, Pingree Grove

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 25

Big Rock:

Big Rock Library, 48W447 Hinckley Rd., Big Rock

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 28