Rep. Jeff Keicher to host office hours in DeKalb, Kane, McHenry counties this summer

Residents who live in the Illinois General Assembly’s 70th District are invited to office hours hosted by Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, at various locations across DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties this summer.
Constituents who stop by during the events can to meet with a member of Keicher’s staff. If staff are unable to provide direct assistance, the information will be collected and provided to Keicher for personal review and follow-up, according to a news release.
Constituents who are unable to attend open hours in their community but wish to email questions or feedback to Keicher are invited to do so at keicher@ilhousegop.org or by visiting his website, RepKeicher.com, and clicking “Contact” on the homepage.
Keicher’s office will host open hours at nine locations beginning June 23.
Burlington:
Burlington Village Hall, 175 Water St., Burlington
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, June 23
Hampshire:
Ella Johnson Memorial Public Library, 109 S. State St., Hampshire
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 27
Kaneville:
Kaneville Public Library, 2S101 Harter Rd., Kaneville
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1
Cortland:
Cortland Town Hall, 59 S. Somonauk Rd., Cortland
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 7
Hinckley:
Hinckley Village Hall, 720 James St., Hinckley
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 11
Maple Park:
Maple Park Civic Center, 302 Willow St., Maple Park
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16
Algonquin:
Algonquin Area Public Library, 2600 Harnish Dr., Algonquin
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 21
Pingree Grove:
Pingree Grove Municipal Center, second floor Executive Room, 555 Reinking Rd, Pingree Grove
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 25
Big Rock:
Big Rock Library, 48W447 Hinckley Rd., Big Rock
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 28
Rep. Keicher serves the 70th District, which includes portions of DeKalb, Kane, and McHenry counties. For more information, visit RepKeicher.com.