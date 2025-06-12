Bipartisan Amtrak baby changing station bill sponsored by Congress woman Underwood passes House

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, talks to reporters Wednesday, April 23, 2025, during a rally to support Northern Illinois University’s international students, faculty and staff. The congresswoman has recently sponsored a bill that would require Amtrak to have a baby changing station in a restroom in each train car. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – A bill sponsored by Democratic U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood of Naperville that would require Amtrak to have at least one baby changing table in a restroom in each train car is one step closer to becoming law.

The legislation, H.R. 248 or the Baby Changing on Board Act, was passed by the United State House of Representatives earlier this month, and is now being taken up by the U.S. Senate, according to Congressional documents.

If the bill is signed into law, all Amtrak train cars would need to be fitted with Americans with Disabilities Act compliant restrooms that include a baby changing station.

“I am so pleased that this legislation has passed the House and is now one step closer to becoming law,” Underwood said in a provided statement. “This common-sense, bipartisan legislation is a practical and necessary step to make sure families have access to the amenities they need on Amtrak.”

While the U.S. House of Representatives have passed the bill, the Senate still needs to give its approval before the act can be signed into law by President Donald Trump. The legislation received bipartisan support in the House, and was co-led by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican from New Jersey; and Democratic Vermont Senator Peter Welch and Republican Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, according to Underwood’s office.

Underwood said she thinks those stations shouldn’t be considered a luxury.

“Parents and caregivers shouldn’t have to worry about whether there’s a safe, clean place to care for their kids while traveling,”Underwood said in a provided statement.