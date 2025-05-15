Tornado warning for most of northern Illinois, severe thunderstorm

Northern Illinois could be in for severe weather May 15, 2025. (Graphic provided by National Weather Service)

In addition to the tornado watch in effect for most of northern Illinois, several areas with in the region are also under a severe thunderstorm warning, including McHenry County, Boone County, eastern Ogle County, northern DeKalb County and southeastern Winnebago County.

The thunderstorm warning was issued at 5:57 p.m. and is set to expire at 7:30 p.m., the National Weather Service said. People should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building, according to the weather service.

A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for most of northern Illinois, according to the NWS.

The updated tornado watch started with McHenry County and the Rockford area but was expanded at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday to cover most of northern and central Illinois, including Ogle, La Salle, DeKalb, Kane, Lake, Kankakee, Kendall, Lee, Cook, DuPage and Will counties, as well as Winnebago and Boone counties.

Other potential weather threats may hit the area Thursday including damaging winds and damaging hail, according to the NWS.

The weather service says showers and thunderstorms are likely as is windy weather, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

People should move indoors if they hear thunder and have multiple ways to get weather warnings, according to the NWS.