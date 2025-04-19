Examining potential trade partners for Chicago Bears’ No. 10 draft pick

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles watches warmups before a preseason last season against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. Poles will need to decide whether he wants to make a trade up or down in next week's draft. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus/AP)

The first round of this year’s draft remains perfect less than a week before it’s set to begin Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. As of Friday afternoon, every team still owns its original first-round draft selection, a rare occurrence for the annual event.

Could Bears general manager Ryan Poles break up that perfection by making a trade? Poles has been fairly aggressive during his time as Bears GM with trading draft picks, primarily by trading down.

Trading up and down both could be options for Poles. If he wanted to trade up, Poles could offer one of the team’s two second-round picks in this year’s draft. He also could add on to the seven picks he has this year, including the No. 10 overall choice, and trade down in the first round.

Whether Poles will want or be able to make a trade remains to be seen. The Bears could stay put at No. 10 and address one of multiple different positions of need. Poles might also have a hard time finding a trade partner. Many experts believe this year’s draft is deep but not necessarily top-heavy, so not many teams might be interested in trading up.

But if a team is interested, here are some possible options for Poles to make a trade in the first round.

Trading down

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Potential trade: Bears trade No. 10 to Pittsburgh for No. 21, No. 83 (third round) and a 2026 second-round pick

Whenever looking for trading down candidates, find teams who need to draft a quarterback. The problem with this scenario is that there aren’t as many highly ranked quarterbacks available in this year’s draft compared with last year. Most of the teams that could draft a quarterback – the Browns, Giants, Raiders, Jets and Saints – are picking ahead of the Bears.

But the Steelers could get nervous depending on how many quarterbacks are taken in the first nine picks. Pittsburgh doesn’t have a second-round pick this year, and although Aaron Rodgers has been linked to the team, his future isn’t clear. Poles also has made trades with Steelers GM Omar Khan.

Team: Miami Dolphins

Potential trade: Bears trade No. 10 to Miami for No. 13, No. 98 (third round), No. 224 (seventh round)

Poles also could consider moving down a couple of spots depending on what happens in front of him. If the Bears miss out on some of their top targets and have the remaining players graded similarly, a move down in order to add to the Bears’ draft stockpile might make the most sense.

Like the Bears, the Dolphins are trying to boost their offensive and defensive lines and might trade up to secure a player they have graded highly. Miami might also be interested in cornerback Will Johnson if he’s still available after the Dolphins and cornerback Jalen Ramsey agreed to explore trade options.

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Potential trade: Bears trade No. 10 and No. 233 (seventh round) to Seattle for No. 18, No. 52 (second round)

The Seahawks might try to jump up in order to address different needs. After signing quarterback Sam Darnold, Seattle could try to snag the top available wide receiver ahead of the Dallas Cowboys, who sit at No. 12, or bring in an offensive lineman to protect Darnold. Seattle might also move up to draft a quarterback in case the Darnold signing doesn’t end up working.

Seattle president and general manager John Schneider will have 10 draft picks this year, so it might be worth the investment. The Seahawks have two second-round and third-round picks each this year.

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis in February. The Panthers could be a trade partner if the Chicago Bears wanted to move up in next week's draft. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Trading up

Team: Carolina Panthers

Potential trade: Bears trade No. 10, No. 72 (third round) to Carolina for No. 8

Although analysts have said it might be hard for teams to trade down given how deep this year’s draft is, Poles might be compelled to jump up a few spots if someone high on his board such as defensive tackle Mason Graham or offensive tackle Will Campbell drops. Assistant general manager Ian Cunningham had to talk Poles out of trading up one spot to select Rome Odunze in last year’s draft.

The price to move up two spots could be interesting. The New Orleans Saints are set to pick at No. 9 and suddenly are in the quarterback market after Derek Carr’s shoulder injury became public. They also could be interested in a right tackle after Ryan Ramczyk retired this week.

Panthers GM Dan Morgan said the team is open to trading down. Other quarterback-needy teams might drive up the price to move to No. 8, and the Bears might need to throw in one of their second-round picks instead of a third.

Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Potential trade: Bears trade No. 10, No. 39 (second round) and No. 148 (fifth round) to Las Vegas for No. 6 and No. 68 (third round)

Much of the same reasoning for moving up two spots would apply to moving up four spots. The difference is that the price will be steeper.

The Raiders might be tough to move off No. 6. Las Vegas has been linked to running back Ashton Jeanty for much of the draft process. The team also could want to boost its quarterback room even though it just traded for Geno Smith, who signed a two-year extension that will keep him with the Raiders for the next three seasons.