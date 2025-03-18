Minooka High School recognizes Students of the Term

The Students of the Term at Minooka Community High School for the third semester of the 2024-25 school year. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

Minooka Community High School has recognized its Students of the Term for the third quarter of the 2024-25 school year.

Honorees included: sophomore Adelai Archer (nominated by Jenna Temple, CTE), junior Thomas Clarke (nominated by Abigail Pawlak and Kathy Kipp, English), senior MaKayla Cole (nominated by Laura Grozik, Mathematics), senior Benjamin Kaluza (nominated by Matt Smith, PE/Health/Driver Education), junior Alyson Nguyen (nominated by Carrie Prosek, PE/Health/Driver Education), sophomore Ahtziry Terrazas (nominated by Brian Petrovic, Science), junior XinYan Zhang (nominated by Marialisa Ketcham, Social Studies), freshman Fabian Lechuga (nominated by Nicole Diamond, Special Education), senior Antonio Encinas (nominated by Randy Benware, World Language/Music/Art), senior Gaylene Vieyra Olvera (nominated by Angie Ferro/Jennifer Hamiti/Susanne Madding, Student Services - Central), and Addison Satorius (nominated by Renee Ebel and Pat Watson, Student Services - South).

Teachers from each department nominate sttudents every term to celebrate their efforts and accomplishments, according to a Friday news release. These can include achieving a personal standard of excellence or characfter, performing in a unique manner, achieving extraordinary test scores, writing outstanding papers, improvement, and making exceptional contributions to the class.