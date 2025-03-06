Minooka Community High School student Kevin Bisbee named Channahon-Minooka Rotary Student of the Month

Minooka Community High School senior Kevin Bisbee, son of Jason and Erin Bisbee of Channahon, has been named the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club Student of the Month for March.

Kevin keeps a 4.13 GPA on the 4.0 scale, and he participates in National Honor Society. He laso received the Basketball Minooka Mentality award his freshman and sophomore year, and he’s played basketball, football and baseball as a student there.

Outside of school, Kevin plays travel baseball, volunteers as a youth basketball coach, and volunteers at Head Start in Joliet, as a youth baseball umpire, and at MVP Sports Complex in Minooka.

Athletic Director Matt Williams nominated Kevin.

“Kevin’s dedication, hard work and positive attitude has truly made a difference in the classroom and on the playing field,” Williams said. “He has set a great example for his peers and his commitment to excellence is inspiring. Kevin is a very respectful young man and leads by example. Whatever Kevin decides to do in his life, I know he will be successful.”

Kevin said service to the community is important to him, and it’s something he believes is important for everyone.

“Some people are less fortunate than others and people who are more fortunate need to give to the less,” Kevin said. “Everyone is trying to get through life. Some people’s lives are easier than others and people need to realize that everyone is in this together. We need to come together and help the people who need help. Service is one way that people can help others in need.”

Kevin plans to major in mechanical engineering at Iowa State University, and he hopes to become the best job candidate he can be after college. He hopes to work in the manufacturing industry.