Village Christian Church in Minooka will be hosting Winter Wonderland, an event to curb the post-Christmas winter blues at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at 8965 South Bell Road.

The church said in a news release Wednesday that children can come get their photos taken with Anna and Elsa from “Frozen,” check out the petting zoo and warm up by an outdoor fire pit with s’mores, and have a sweet treat and hot chocolate at the Snowflake Cafe.

Everyone is welcome.