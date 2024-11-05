Princeton intersection work suspended to spring

Construction at the downtown intersection of Main and Peru streets in Princeton will wait to spring. (Scott Anderson)

City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said Monday with winter weather just around the corner the Illinois Department of Transportation requested to suspend the work to the spring season.

Princeton was able to resurface Main Street in the downtown this summer.

As part of the agreement, Princeton will pay an estimated $43,250, or as much may be needed to match the required funding to complete the project, from the general fund.

As part of the cost share, the state will provide more than $700,000 toward the project and the federal government will provide about $175,000 with the total project estimated to come in just less than $1 million.

The project will include repairs to the entire intersection including all aprons, sidewalks, lights and more. Wittenauer said the stoplights have been delivered and gas lines have been moved in preparation of the project.

Princeton extends enterprise zone

The Princeton City Council voted in favor of extending its enterprise zone for Bartlett Grain Co. LLC located on the south side of 1745 N. Ave., east of Route 40 and the railroad tracks. The $50 million project is anticipated to bring 25 to 30 jobs. It will include a rail spur capable of holding about 125 rail cars. The rail cars will be loaded at the Bureau County site with grain to be shipped to Mexico, Mayor Ray Mabry said.

An enterprise zone is an economic development tool utilized by communities to spark development in areas that otherwise would not be developed without incentives, such as tax relief, in order to create jobs and investments.

De-annexation to help with solar project

The Princeton City Council voted to de-annex three properties north of Interstate 80, owned by Jim Rapp, ETAS Property Management LLC and Amy R. Bellock and Thomas V. Nielson. Rapp, who was in attendance at Monday’s meeting, said the de-annexation will allow property owners to lease the land to Ameren Illinois for a solar farm.

No garbage pickup Monday

There will be no garbage pickup Monday, Nov. 11, for the Veterans Day holiday. Those residents will have their garbage picked up on Tuesday, and city crews will complete a double shift of its Monday and Tuesday routes. Residents whose garbage is picked up on Tuesday will remain on Tuesday. Wittenauer said on days when crews have a double shift, garbage may be picked up earlier than usual. Along with no garbage pickup, City Hall will be closed for the holiday.

UTV, golf cart route gets final approval

The Princeton City Council gave final approval of an ordinance that would reduce the speed limit from 40 mph to 35 mph on Euclid Avenue from the railroad tracks to Backbone Road. This will allow residents who make their way around town on non-highway vehicles, such as UTVs and golf carts, to drive them to Sullivan’s Foods and Walmart. Euclid Avenue would be the route non-highway vehicles would have to travel to get to the shopping center from south of the tracks. Non-highway vehicles are not allowed on Route 26.