Light snow expected Friday night: National Weather Service

Minor snowfall of up to 2 inches is expected Friday night throughout parts of northern Illinois, the National Weather Service said.

The snow is expected to develop Friday night, with the highest amount east of Interstate 55, the weather service said. “Minor accumulations of 1-2 inches will likely lead to slick travel into Saturday morning,” the weather service said.

The hazardous weather outlook covers Boone, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Ford Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, McHenry, Ogle, Will and Winnebago counties, as well as parts of northwest Indiana.

Forecasters are still predicting more significant snowfall could blanket northern Illinois early next week.

“Confidence continues to increase with an impactful storm system with accumulating wet snow and strong winds late Monday night through Tuesday night,” the weather service said.