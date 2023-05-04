Thank You Teachers Letters 2023: NewsTribune

Mrs. Janet Draft: Mrs. Daft, thank you for believing in me when I didn’t! You helped me so much through high school. I’m so thankful for you and all the help you gave me! Jordyn Lijewski

Brittany-Harzheim-Domyancich: Mrs. D, thank you for being an amazing teacher this year. I have learned a lot from you. Thank you for your patience and kindness. I will miss you next year. Birdie Matuszewski

Mrs. Debbi Skolek: Thank you Mrs.Skolek. You are a wonderful and kind teacher. We get to do so many fun things in 4th grade. You also always make me laugh. I am happy to come to school everyday to see you. Gage Ploch

Ashley Johnson: LaMoille Ag Teacher. Thank you for your dedication and hard work you put into being a teacher!! Ms Johnson, goes above and beyond of what a teacher does. She takes great pride in teaching us, taking us on livestock events, field trips, trap shoots. Even on weekends, spring/summer breaks, she takes her own time to find us places to go for judging trap shoots. She is truly an outgoing, caring and devoted to her job as a teacher. There are weekends, she will spend the entire day taking us places to learn new things when she could be spending time with family or friends. She has definitely helped me learn and enjoy the agricultural field so much. Thank you for always being there and putting your students first. Janet Ahlstrom

Mrs. Jaleese Munz: Having Mrs. Munz has been a total game changer! Mrs. Munz greets Addison with a huge smile and hug! She is consistently enthusiastic and so warm and welcoming to students and families. She can’t wait to go to school each day for the exciting, hands-on learning and when not in school she is constantly creating something to give to Mrs. Munz. With Mrs. Munz, she feels so confident, valued and truly loved. It has been life changing for us to see Addison shine knowing that she feels empowered and supported by her teacher. Mrs. Munz has worked on problem solving skills and building independence with her students in a supportive environment. The data shows she is thriving in third grade - Mrs. Munz is the BEST of the best! Addison Donahue

Sheila Hartwig: Sheila teaches Pre-K at Henry-Senachwine Grade School. She is the most patient and caring teacher our family has ever encountered. Our son, Ryker, has been in her classroom for almost 2 years now. He has Dravet Syndrome, which is a severe form of epilepsy that results in significant cognitive delays. Sheila has gone over and above to get to know Ryker and understand his needs. He is non-verbal, but the smile on his face when he gets to school and sees her tells it all. She works with him 1 on 1 and ensures he has the resources needed to help him learn and grow. He is doing random puzzles with confidence and brings home many other skills that Miss. Sheila and her team have helped him develop. It is clear that Sheila cares for all her students and goes above and beyond in so many ways. She deserves the recognition and more! Ryker Anderson

Megan Einhaus: Thank you for being the best 2nd grade teacher. I will always miss being in your class. Your students are lucky to have you. Luis Cervantes

Brian Green: Thank you for making stats class so fun, and making it enjoyable to come to class. I always enjoyed the fun ways you incorporated things we would enjoy into math. (Bonus points for showing us pictures and videos of Easton)! Kylee Golgin

Krista Thornburg: Ms. Thornburg is very nice and also very fun. I like to do math with her. When it’s somebody’s birthday, Ms. Thornburg gets out her guitar and we sing happy birthday. Thank you Ms. Thornburg! Harper Hansen

Sheila Hartwig: Miss Sheila,Thank you for being such a wonderful preschool teacher! You are the best! Jack & MadiTarmann

Kathy Brayton: Thank you for being my best teacher. Thank you for helping me with things that were hard for me. Thank you for being calm always. Thank you for keeping us safe and making learning fun. Thank for the hugs when my mom can’t be there and for a wonderful first grade experience. Ellie Brown

Kori Suarez: Thank you for always putting together fun and memorable lessons! I’ve learned so much from you! Abby Brown

Megan Lule: Mrs. Lule has been an amazing teacher this year. Madelyn Keigley

Sally Kampwerth: Thank you Mrs. Kampwerth for making 3rd grade fun! I know you cared for your students and made sure we all knew you supported us. You made me want to come to school everyday and I enjoyed being in your class. I am in 7th grade now and can see the impact you continue to have on me. You still make me feel special when we see me, even 4 years later. Mia Chase

Pamela Reh: Thank you to Miss Riss for teaching my children so well. Pamela Reh

Gloria Ehrnthaller: Mrs Ehrnthaller is an amazing teacher who goes above and beyond for her students. She works with the parents whose children have to be home for extended times. She sends diagrams and written explanations of the work they need to do, and makes sure to check in on the child, had the class make get well cards, and sent a happy birthday video, and it is greatly appreciated! She also makes sure they are included in special activities the class is doing even if they can’t be there. Jackson Lindberg

Nancy Lowry: Mrs. Lowry was so awesome. She is retired now but she was my 4th grade teacher in 2005-2006. I’m a teacher now and was just talking with friends about Mrs. Lowry. She had so many memorable activities including GUTS WEEK and so much more. We also had a class ghost named Esmeralda, but Mrs. Lowry always used her as comedic relief. I learned so much in her class and I will always cherish her being my teacher. I’m 26 now and she still recognizes me if I see her at Hyvee or something. Truly one of the best. Thank you for all you have done for JFK students, Mrs. Lowry. It did not go unnoticed. Becca Herrmann

Angelique Depenbrock: Thank you for everything you have taught me. As a future Biology Major and then surgeon, your classes have helped me tremendously. You are a very generous teacher with your time and very helpful to all students. Not only have you taught me a lot, but you show how much you care for your students by being in school early and staying late. You are always there to talk and I enjoyed our chats. Thank you for being an amazing teacher and showing each student how much you care about their success and future. Sincerely, Hope Eldridge

Heidi Anderson: Mrs. Anderson,Thank you SO much for being such a wonderful teacher. Your job is so important and the way you do it deserves the highest respect! You have helped my daughter gain confidence and she sure does love to learn with you. Thanks for being you!Nora’s Mom Nora McNabb

Chris Goodman: Thank you for helping our sweet sensitive girl adjust to full day kinder. You have left your mark on her heart. Because of you she has blossomed and gained so much confidence. Enjoy retirement! You will be missed. Waverly Oda

Alicia Conner: Thank you for helping me with everything love you. Abigail Nebinger

Mackenzie Brady: Mac has helped me so much in school and out of school. She truly is an amazing person. She has done so much this year helping many students. She is also a boarding house mom. Shes one of the hardest workers I know! Addison Bontz

Dinelle Freschi: Thank you for being such a great teacher. I love being in your class you help everyone when they need it. And your the reason I like school. Your so awesome,pretty and kind your amazing to talk to when we need to talk. Your very understanding!. Like if we forget our homework,I really appreciate you. You make class really fun like science. You’re an inspiration to me and probably all the other kids in your class. I love being in your class. I will miss your 5th grade class and I will be coming to see you in 6th grade If I get time but I hope that I will. Thank you for being the “greatest teacher EVER.” Destiny Harvey

Rey Arteaga: He gets us excited about Assignments and School. Camryn Langham

Betsy Goodbred: She helps us a lot with our questions and listens to our ideas. She is really friendly. Camryn Langham

Tara Knauf: She is kind and sets up fun activities. Camryn Langham

Susan Hoffman: Thank you For being an awesome teacher to Anastasia and all the other kids. Makes Anastasia actually enjoy school and look forward to it. Anastasia Gusich

Jen and Rachel (Actually it is my son two coaches ): My son has always been shy and we used to do Special Olympics but then they took it away from this area then we found the dream Achievers and they they welcome my son with open arms they have big hearts always make you feel amazing and they always there no matter what we just had a prom last Saturday in Princeton and the coaches were the chaperones and they made the kids feel like a million dollars. Cordell Pelka Carmon

Mackenzie Brady: Ms. Brady, thank u for going above and beyond for your students each and every day. Not just any teacher would take on the task of bringing 25 students to Costa Rica. Thank you! Anna Lopez

Mackenzie Brady: I can speak for my entire class when I say Miss Brady has been an amazing role model for us all. She is a selfless teacher, always volunteering to help others in need. She takes on so many tasks and somehow goes above and beyond to get them to completion, all with a smile on her face. She took a bunch of us to Costa Rica and was with us when we made memories that will stay with us even after we leave Saint Bede Academy. Lea Asani

Alyssa Stuart: Thank you for being the best teacher our class could ever have! We appreciate everything you do for us everyday. We love getting to experience going out into the community every week and learning every day life skills. You’ve done so much for us, we can’t wait for your future classes to experience the same things we have because of you! We love you! Abby Baker

Rachel Goodbread: Kane would like to nominate Mrs. Goodbread for being “the best and nicest Kindergarten teacher.” My husband and I are thankful for everything she has done this year. Our son loves school because of his amazing teacher. Kane Kostellic

Mackenzie Brady: Gracias Miss Brady! Callan Hueneburg

Amy Perona: I am my son’s voice, as he is pre verbal on the Autism spectrum. Just because he can’t verbalize how much he appreciates his teacher, it doesn’t mean he can’t feel or understand how much Mrs. Perona cares and dives into the needs of her students. All of her students have diverse needs and she gives it her absolute all to meet each and every one of them. Not only should she be recognized by Northview Elementary School, but also the City of Peru. Her passion to bring awareness and acceptance for neurodiversity cannot be matched. Thank you Mrs. Amy for bringing my son’s voice out. Alex Freed

Debbi Skolek: Thank you Mrs. Skolek for making learning fun. It has been an amazing year, and I appreciate all that you have done for us! Jacob Frost

Susan Hoffman: She’s an amazing teacher! Fantastic with kids who struggle with simple days. Anastasia Gusich

Ms. Linda Buffington: We are so thankful for Ms. Buffington!She has been the most wonderful teacher and makes learning so fun. Every day my son has a great day at school and is learning so much since becoming her student. It’s very apparent she loves what she does and is wonderful at it. Thank you Ms. Buffington for your endless efforts and positive impact! Maddon Lieske

Mackenzie Brady: Thank you so much for always being a bright smile, when I need it. You do so much for all of your students and there is no way we could ever thank you enough. Your kind heart and funny personality is a pleasure to be around. I’m definitely going to miss seeing you everyday next year. Emily Robbins

Miss Sydney Pederson: Thank you for being my teacher. You are so kind and made this year so much fun. You are the best! Jerzee Biagioni

Vicki Gehm: She is an amazing teacher that treats us all with respect and kindness. Kathryn Loutsch

Samantha Simpson: Thank you for being the best teacher and always being patient with me. You helped me through my bad days and never gave up on me and you’re classroom was always so fun! My favorite was when you turned our room into a carnival! You’re the best teacher. Carter Stafford

Amanda Bresley: Thank you for being just an amazing person! You have a heart of gold and the girls love you as their teacher! Emma & Meredith Ridge

Melissa Martin: Thank You for being my best friend and the best teacher. You are my favorite teacher ever. Thank you for all you’ve taught me and thank you for always being a helping hand. Colton Cocanour

Mackenzie Brady: Thank you for all you have done the last 2 years as an amazing teacher. You did an amazing job taking care of 25 kids to costa rica and an even better job planning it. It could not have been easy. Going to miss you next year. Thank you<3 Kailey Moore

Madison Heiser: I cannot thank you enough for the knowledge, kindness & empathy shown to my daughter & all the children this year. You truly are a special human, made for teaching kids. You will be a wonderful mama. Octavia Massey

Kylie Albertson: Sebastian and my mom would like to thank her for not giving up on me for having my bad days and having to experience the concern and worries that not only as a teacher but as a parent would do n having that patient for me and I know that was hard to have at times my my always lost hers many times but not only help me you helped and eased my mom’s anxiety over an over again. An having the support of the principal did also help lots. Sebastian Cruz

Mrs. Hoffman: She takes amazing care of my autistic niece and always greets everyone with a smile and positive attitude. She is a bright smile on rough days. Anastasia Gusich

Susan Hoffman: My daughter is on the spectrum and really struggles with socializing. She is amazing with her and all the other kids, I couldn’t be more thankful for caring for my little. Anastasia Gusich

Brittany Martin: Thank you for all your hard work with me this year. Justin Young

Rebecca Forgy: Thank you for helping keep me on the right track. Justin Young

Kayla Guenther: Thank you for putting your all in to teach me. You love me and make learning fun! You taught me multiplication and division. When fractions were hard you helped my by staying after school! Thank you! Tyler Mitchell

Susan Hoffman: You’re so patient and do a great job with my grand daughter. Anastasia Gusich

Chris Goodman: Thank you, Mrs. Goodman. For more than just being a great teacher, for creating such a warm and welcoming environment for all students that walk into your classroom. If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t have chose the career path I did. I am forever grateful to have had the chance to be your student back in 08. Sydnee Wright

Mrs. Dempsey: Thank you for being such a great teacher! Talin Bland

