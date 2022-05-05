Thank you Teacher Letters for the NewsTribune

Teacher: Stacy O’Sadnick-Thank you for being nice and making learning fun.-Aby Buettner, Sublette

Teacher: Jessica Strouss-Jessica is a life skill teacher at hall high-school in spring valley il my son is a freshman and she has done amazing things with him and all the kids there always finding ways to make learning fun.-Cordell Pelka, Spring Valley

Teacher: Jessica Weber-Thanks 🙏 for always helping me understand my work. For helping me to come out of my shell and make friends. For always be so kind. I enjoy coming to school and miss you when we are out for a long time. You’re caring and soft spoken is just what us kids need. Can’t thank you enough.-Oliver Hicks, LaSalle

Teacher: Brittany Martin-Thank you 🙏 For always playing with us kids, making us feel safe and happy to come to school.-Mackenzie Hicks, LaSalle

Teacher: Damon Hofman-Thank You so Much for always being there for us and all of your students at Tonica Grade School. You have been the BEST PE teacher we have had. You make PE fun and not boring always came up with new games/activities.-Brenda Bernardoni, Tonica

Teacher: Katie Bagley-You were one of my favorite teachers in High School. I can’t thank you enough for all that you did and have done recently for me.-Beckin LeBeau, Ottawa

Teacher: Kristy Witte-Thank you for all of the life skills you taught me at LP. Not only did you teach me daily life skills but how to shop! While in your class I also got to take many fun field trips! My favorite was the camp where I got to zip line! I am a strong determined person thanks to you!-Jessica Swietek, Peru

Teacher: Melissa Actis- Missy is a sweet, caring, go getter teacher! She is willing to go above and beyond to help us with our reading and math, and she makes us feel so much better about doing homework. My brother and I are lucky to have her in our life!-Peony Lester, Granville

Teacher: Molly Whittington-Thank you for being so patient and loving with Sammy. He’s really blossomed and grown under your gentle care. Your random messages to tell us a funny story show how far above and beyond you go for the kiddos. Thank you, Miss Whittington. You’re one in a million!-Sammy Ratliff, La Salle

Teacher: Amy Perona-I feel like a “thank you” isn’t enough to express the outmost gratitude we have for you! Thank you for being my child’s voice, thank you for advocating for him, thank you for caring about your students as much as your own children. Thank you for raising awareness for autism. Thank you for always making him feel safe in your classroom and for never letting a single parent feel alone. I know being a teacher isn’t an easy job, but it takes a lot of patients and understanding to be a special education teacher. You deserve so much more than just a “thank you”.-Grayson Kundert, Peru

Teacher: Christine Heller-Ms Heller never runs out of patience and helps those who don’t seem to learn as well. she spends her own money to buy things for the less fortunate kids but never singles them out to embarrasss them. A great example-Julie Rosier, Evansville, IN

Teacher: Mrs. Cheryl Connelly-Thank you for being a good teacher and teaching me. You are very nice, make learning fun and have a lot of patience. You’re the best teacher. I love going to school because of you.-McKenna Faber, Mendota

Maggie Hachenberger-Thank you Mrs. H for welcoming me into your class with open arms. You’re the best!-Abby Brown, Utica

Teacher: Mr. Barry Gilstrap-Thank you Mr. Gilstrap for teaching us what to expect after high school. Example of that was how to work on your credit score, how to get a loan, and types of loans, and how to type without looking. Your class was always fun!-Angelica Moreno, Depue

Tacher: Joan Jobst-Thank you for pushing us to do our best, to keep us on track while still making class fun.-Dylan Harris, Spring Valley