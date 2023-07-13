NewsTribune sports briefs: Bi-County, Oglesby to play for Major League softball D20 title

The Oglesby Major League softball team edged La Salle 5-4 on Tuesday in Oglesby to advance to the District 20 Tournament title series.

Oglesby will face Bi-County at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Field in Oglesby. If Bi-County wins, it claims the title, but if Oglesby wins, a winner-take-all game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Bi-County defeated Oglesby 3-2 in Monday’s semifinal.

Also Monday, La Salle beat Spring Valley 7-5 in an elimination game.

Minor League baseball tourney opens: The Mendota and Princeton Minor League baseball teams opened the District 20 Tournament with wins Wednesday in Ottawa.

Mendota beat La Salle 16-1, and Princeton topped Oglesby 9-7. Also Wednesday, Ottawa National beat Bi-County 15-12, and Ottawa American beat Spring Valley 9-3.

On Thursday, top-seeded Peru plays Ottawa National with the winner playing Mendota on Friday, and No. 2 Streator plays Princeton with the winner facing Ottawa American on Friday.

Peru 11U falls in district tournament: The Peru 11-and-under baseball team defeated Ottawa American 4-3 in the first game of the District 20 Tournament on Tuesday at Burris Field in Peru.

Peru lost 8-7 to Streator on Wednesday. Peru will play Ottawa American at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game. The winner advances to face Streator in the first game of the title series at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Peru, Princeton win Minor League openers: The Peru and Princeton Minor League softball teams won their openers in the District 20 Tournament on Tuesday at McKinley Park in Peru.

Peru defeated Bi-County 17-5, while Princeton blanked Oglesby 15-0.

Wednesday’s games were postponed because of inclement weather.