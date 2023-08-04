Tankless vs. Tank Water Heaters: What's the Difference?

Are you in the market for a new water heater for your home, but unsure if you should buy a tank water heater or a tankless model? Here is what you need to know to make a decision:

1. What’s the difference. A tank water heater stores hot water in a cylinder storage tank, while a tankless model uses a heat source to warm up cool water on demand whenever you need it.

2. Pros of tank water heaters. Tank water heaters are popular because they are generally more affordable than tankless. Additionally, tank water heaters offer a ready reservoir of hot water. The necessary tank size will depend on the model and your family’s needs.

3. Pros of tankless water heaters. The main advantage of a tankless water heater is that it is more energy-efficient because it only heats the water when needed. This can save you money on your energy bills. In addition, tankless heaters are more compact, so they take up less space than traditional-style storage tank water heaters. They also offer a continuous supply of hot water.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, while the initial upfront cost of a tankless water heater is higher than that of a traditional tank water heater, tankless water heaters will typically last longer and have lower operating and energy costs, which will eventually offset their higher purchase price.

Rebates are available for both tank and tankless water heaters. For instance, Utility rebates from $50 - $150 are available in our area for energy-efficient tank or tankless water heaters,. There are also tax credits available for tankless water heaters with (greater than or equal to) 0.86 UEF.

If you’re not sure which type of water heater is right for you, contact the professionals at Kettman Heating and Plumbing before making your final decision.

