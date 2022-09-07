Photos: Work begins on GAF Roofing manufacturing facility in Peru

GAF Commercial Roofing, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America, has begun construction on its $80 million, 450,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Peru.

The plant is projected to employ more than 70 workers and will be located north of Interstate 80 and west of Plank Road on the OmniTRAX rail line. On-site production is expected to begin in 2024.

The Peru location will provide new offerings never been done before, including enhanced technologies to manufacture polyiso insulation and a new composite polyiso insulation board. The company said it chose Peru because of its location, community values and talented workforce.