Zion United Church of Christ, 1521 Sixth St., Peru, will host vacation Bible school Monday through Friday, July 24-28.

Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. except Friday will be 2 to 8 p.m., which features a water party with a 20-foot waterslide.

Register on Zion Facebook page or website at http://www.zionperu.org. For more information, call 815-223-2671.