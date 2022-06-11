Mendota Education Foundation announces ‘Frozen’ cast for its summer production

For 20 years the Mendota Education Foundation has used the community theater as venue to produce a summer musical production to raise funds to support the classroom.

These classroom grants were written by teachers to bring innovative materials to the Mendota Schools.

This year the foundation awarded about $22,000 in grants to provide resources in the classrooms for the 2022-2023 school year.

The idea for a foundation was initiated by the Mendota High School Board of Education more than 20 years ago, and the organization continues to raise revenues for students and the education community that began when they assisted a project building the new Mendota High School.

Finally, after a two-year hiatus, the Foundation is ready to “begin again” by easing back in the 3M (Mendota Education Foundation-Mendota Community Theatre-Mendota High School) shared adventure with the production of Disney’s “Frozen.”

Frozen Jr. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical. The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

The cast comes from Amboy, Coal City, Compton, Earlville, Morris, Mendota, Paw Paw, Troy Grove, Utica and West Chicago. The cast is as follows: Young Anna – Breza Cervantes; Young Elsa – Eva Beetz; Anna – Izzy Kostbade; Hans – Mason Natyshok; Elsa – Molly Fritz; Kristoff – Trekker Llama; Olaf – Sophie Pappas; Sven – Shelby Bentley; Bishop – James Whitmore; Welselton/Oaken – Gage Richey; King Agnarr – Owen Schroeder; and Queen Iduna – Hannah Rich. Hidden Folk – Karessa Brown, Bridget Cakley, Kyler Carr, Maddox Chaon, Scout Fitzpatrick, Holli Hillstrom, Adelyn Landers, Kennedy McCollom, Mara Ohlendorf, Aleeah Smith, Kennie Stremlau, and Mollie Wilson. Townspeople: Jacqueline Bryson, Kelle Carr, Alex Creager, Delila Kent, Catherine Moench, Cailynn Roderick, Brianns Russell, Samantha Streamlau, and Miranda Wheeler.

Performances are scheduled 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Mendota High School Auditorium, 2300 W Main St., Mendota. Reserved tickets are $10 for children age 10 and younger, and $15 for all others. They are on sale at Showtix4u.com, search Mendota. To ask questions go to https://www.facebook.com/MEFSS.