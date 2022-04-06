Spring Valley’s Summerfest planning is underway; details not yet finalized

Plans for Spring Valley’s Summer Fest celebration are underway as Councilman Dave Pellegrini presented the proposed schedule for the event during Monday’s City Council meeting.

These plans are subject to change as the city plans to present flyers to the community following finalization.

Summer Fest is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 11, and is not planned to feature a carnival in 2022, but rather the city is looking to bring in a laser ops system, similar to one that has been featured at Spring Valley JFK’s graduation.

This system includes multiple inflatables, a 90-foot long competition course and multiple screens and monitors where participants can play various video games.

“Supposedly it has kind of taken over,” Pellegrini said. “It looks pretty neat from the information.”

The cost for this system is about $7,500 as the Park Board has begun working with local businesses in attempts to cover some of the cost.

The event also is planned to feature a beer garden, multiple food vendors and a live musical performance in the evening. The city is looking to have a petting zoo, train rides and face painting.

The Park Board is planning to offer free swimming at the pool on the day of the event.

Although the city had discussed moving the event to Main Street, because of the need for open areas and grass, the event is scheduled to take place in Kirby Park.

The city will look to rent out a tent along with tables and chairs. Pellegrini said the budget for the event is just less than $14,000.

“The park board is trying to find that hit,” Pellegrini said. “Something that’s going to attract people and something that we can build upon year after year. So we have been bouncing around quite a bit for the last three or four years.”

Plans for this year’s event are still being finalized and will be announced by the park district in the coming weeks.