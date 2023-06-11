Blue Margaritas to open in Oglesby

Blue Margaritas is set to open Monday at 101 S. Lewis Ave., Oglesby.
Blue Margaritas specializes in serving traditional Mexican dishes inspired by the cuisine of different parts of Mexico, according to its website.
“In our menu, you can find food that is as varied as the country it comes from. With our chips and salsa, steak fajitas, taco salads, and much more, we have an authentic Mexican taste for every palate,” read the website.
The restaurant is opening in the former Taco Bell.
Its signature blue margarita is made with its own blend.
The founder’s late father, Mauricio Martinez Sr., dreamed one day he would open and operate his own Mexican restaurant with his children but passed before that dream could become a reality, according to the website, and Blue Margaritas stands to honor his legacy.
Blue Margarita’s also has locations in Peoria, Springfield and Washington. For more information, visit bluemargaritas.com or find Blue Margaritas Mexican Bar & Grill Oglesby on Facebook.
