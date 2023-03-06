St. John’s Lodge Masons in Peru designate officers

The 2023 officers of St. John's Lodge No. 13 A.F. & A.M. of Peru are (front row, left to right) Senior Steward John C. Tregoning, Senior Deacon Raymond W. Miller, Senior Warden Steven J. Brown, Worshipful Master Benny L. Nooks, Junior Warden Eric M. Lynch, Junior Deacon Jeffrey L. Glade, Junior Steward Scott E. Heyob, (back row, left to right) Treasurer Lucas W. Matson, Marshal Todd D. Warden and Tiler Gary E. Olson. (Photo provided by Phillip M. Sterba, Jr.)