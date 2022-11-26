2022 NewsTribune Boys Cross Country All-Area Team

Erik Garcia

Erik Garcia, La Salle-Peru, sr.: Garcia placed fourth in the La Salle County Meet and ninth in Princeton’s Gary Coates Invitational. In the postseason, he placed 15th at the Class 2A Metamora Regional to advance to the Metamora Sectional.

Elijah House

Elijah House, Bureau Valley, sr.: The NewsTribune Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year advanced to the Class 1A State Meet with a fifth-place finish at the Seneca Regional and a 10th-place showing at the Oregon Sectional. He also placed fourth at Princeton’s Gary Coates Invitational and the Three Rivers Conference Meet.

Anthony Kelson

Anthony Kelson, Mendota, so.: Kelson earned his first Class 1A state berth with a 10th-place finish at the Rock Falls Regional and a 17th-place finish at the Oregon Sectional. He placed fourth at the La Salle County Meet, fifth at Princeton’s Gary Coates Invitational and eighth at the Three Rivers Conference Meet.

Caleb Krischel

Caleb Krischel, Fieldcrest, so.: Krischel was runner-up at the Lowpoint-Washburn Invitational and took 12th at Princeton’s Gary Coates Invitational. He finished 14th at the Class 1A Eureka Regional to advance to the Elmwood Sectional.

Kyler McNinch

Kyler McNinch, Amboy, sr.: McNinch won Princeton’s Gary Coates Invitational and placed third at the Rocket Run and the NUIC Meet. He finished 12th at the Class 1A Rock Falls Regional and narrowly missed state with a 22nd-place showing at the Oregon Sectional.

Benjamin Roth

Benjamin Roth, Bureau Valley, sr.: Roth placed seventh at the Boiler Invitational, 10th at Princeton’s Gary Coates Invitational and 14th at the Three Rivers Conference Meet. He finished ninth at the Class 1A Seneca Regional to advance to the Oregon Sectional.

Preston Rowe

Preston Rowe, Henry-Midland, jr.: Rowe placed fourth at the Tri-County Conference Meet and took 12 at the Boiler Invitational. He finished 18th at the Class 1A Seneca Regional to advance to the Oregon Sectional.