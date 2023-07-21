Senica’s in La Salle hosts inaugural Senica 6 to benefit United Way

Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle hosted the inaugural Senica Six golf outing July 8.

The Senica Six is a six-man scramble and featured top players in the Illinois Valley area. The winning team was comprised of Baley Lehr, Brian Lehr, Rick Lehr, Jake Strabala, Josh Gass and Russ Gass. Volunteers from the United Way of Illinois Valley were there to help. All proceeds from the event were donated to United Way of Illinois Valley.

Nate Rodriguez from Senica’s Oak Ridge expressed his thanks to all of those who participated in golf and a huge thank you to the volunteers from United Way.

“We look forward to continuing this tradition for years to come with the community’s help,” Rodriguez said. “The donations to the golf outing help support many of those in the local community.”

The cash prize donation was made by Senica Interstate Towing.