January 06, 2023
Shaw Local
Peru swears in new police officer

Joseph Pienta recognized at Peru Council meeting

By Olivia Doak
Joseph Pienta (fifth from right) was sworn in to the Peru Police Department on Monday, Jan 3, 2023. (Olivia Doak)

Joseph Pienta was sworn in as a patrolman for the Peru Police Department at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Pienta was raised in Spring Valley and graduated from Hall High School in 2013. In 2019, he became a correctional officer at Sheridan Correctional Center. In 2020, he was appointed to the intelligence unit there.

He and his girlfriend Sophia have been together since 2015 and own a home in La Salle.

“Joseph is extremely excited to serve the Peru community, and we are very excited to have him,” said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond.