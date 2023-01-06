Peru swears in new police officer

Joseph Pienta was sworn in as a patrolman for the Peru Police Department at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Pienta was raised in Spring Valley and graduated from Hall High School in 2013. In 2019, he became a correctional officer at Sheridan Correctional Center. In 2020, he was appointed to the intelligence unit there.

He and his girlfriend Sophia have been together since 2015 and own a home in La Salle.

“Joseph is extremely excited to serve the Peru community, and we are very excited to have him,” said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond.