Peru police chief Bob Pyszka retires after 32 years; Sarah Raymond to be next chief

Peru Police Chief Bob Pyszka announced Monday he will be retiring from the Peru Police Department after 32 years of service.

Pyszka became police chief on Sept. 1, 2021. Pyszka said at the time of his appointment being police chief for the city of Peru was a lifelong career goal for him.

“I love not just being the chief of police, but a police officer for the city of Peru for the past 32 plus years,” Pyszka said in a statement released Monday. “However, there comes a time to let go and allow someone else to achieve their goals ... and allow a new officer to start their career in law enforcement.”

Deputy Chief Sarah Raymond will be sworn in as the next police chief during the Monday, Nov. 21, Peru City Council meeting.

Pyszka’s last day as chief will be Saturday, Nov. 26.

