Thank You Teacher Letters 2023: The Times

Mrs. Connie Durdan: Thank you for always going the extra mile to help me when I wasn’t on the same level as everyone else and struggling in school. I will never forget the extra care you always given. Benny Price

Mrs Hannah Sauter: Thank you for helping us learn in class, and is very kind. We do fun stuff in our classroom. Alexander Sutterfield-Wilson

Victoria Williams: Dear Mrs. Williams, Thank you for being the best math teacher I’ve ever had. You make math so exciting. I enjoy being part of your class. Thanks for being such an awesome teacher! Logan Haag

Mrs. Shelle Tyne: Thank you for all the effort you put in for us during COVID. You made me so happy when you started reading our book on YouTube. You made me smile. Thank you! Dakota Levy

Jennifer Lawsha: Mrs. Lawsha has been more than a teacher to Lia for the past two years. She has been a friend, a confidante, a cheerleader, and much much more. Lia has grown and blossomed so much with Mrs. Lawsha, who has been more than a teacher and has truly loved my child through some of her most formative middle school years. Thank you for being a second mom and loving teacher to my daughter, Mrs. Lawsha. She will always remember you and your love and compassion. Lia Heesch

Alex Dittmer: Thank you Mr. Dittmer for helping me become a good sixth grade student. I was real nervous about school and you helped me get over my fears. Jim Hermes

Mrs. Carrie Underhill: Thank you for being such a kind and compassionate teacher! You are so dedicated to all of your students and it shows. Thank you for making kindergarten fun! Grant Hodgson

Patricia Sullivan: Thank you for being stricken enough for me to learn and loving enough that I feel safe and important. Thank you for encouraging my love of God and making school a happy place for me. Michael Coutts

Debbie Lane: Mrs. Lane, she is a very awesome social worker! She is one of the best you could ever ask for!! She has a very big impact in my life, she helped me when I was at my lowest in my life, when I was failing school, didn’t show she put faith in me because she believed in me when no one else would believe in me Mrs Lane was the only one who would believe in me! I’m so thankful for her because I am where I’m at now today because of her, she will always have a special place in my heart no matter what! She pushed me to do everything I didn’t want to do! I’m so happy I have Mrs. Lane an i still do! You will be very lucky to have her as a social worker she does everything she can for you!! Kieara Loving

Tonya Carter: THANK YOU Mrs. Carter for all you do for the students at Holy Trinity! All of the time you put in to show your love, support, and guidance for your students doesn’t go unnoticed and is greatly appreciated. Wyatt Levy

Laura Flavel: Thank you Ms. Flavel for being my real life Miss Frizzle! You the best! Franki Meyers

Mrs. Anne Houk: Mrs. Houk, we cannot thank you enough for helping TJ transition to a new school and a new classroom. The impact that you have had on his social emotional needs, academic performance, and self-confidence is immeasurable. As a parent, sending your child to school can be a nerve-wracking experience. However, you were a support for our family every step of the way, easing our nerves and answering our questions. Thank you for being available, for going above and beyond our expectations, and for your guidance and support. Our year with you may be ending, your career may be coming to a close soon, but we hope you never underestimate the positive impact you have made in our lives. TJ Lukacsy

Mrs. Dawn Carby: Mrs. Carby is absolutely fantastic. My kiddo really struggled with school last year and went into first grade not even knowing all of her letters. We are now almost to the end of first grade and she can read me books, do math, and knows not only all of her letters but all of her sight words up to third grade! Mrs. Carby had made her love school and learning. We are so thankful for such an amazing teacher! Angela Zmia

Staff at Ottawa HS: I wouldn’t be the teacher I am without the relationships I have with all the people I work with. The support, hugs, check ins, venting sessions, confidence building, and so much more. The staff at OHS has made me who I am after almost 16 years there. It started with my mentor Marty Kuhn, and then has continued throughout the years with students and staff who have loved and supported me, my ideas, and my willingness to never give up. I could name hundreds of students who made me who I am today. They were there for me on the toughest days. It’s a mutual loving relationship and I’m lucky to have learned so much from them. Ashley Carls

Mindy Stevens: Thank you Mrs. Stevens for all the love & care you give your students. You have helped Hazel through her anxiety this year & shown her the magic of helping others. She truly loves going to school each day because of you! I appreciate the time you take to get on a personal level with each of your students and their families to foster the best learning environment. Hazel Crouch

Elise Holbert: Thank you for teaching me and being patient with me, I appreciate it. Emma Gutierrez

Allison Hankins: Thank you for being a great teacher. You make Science really fun and I’m glad to have you as a teacher at St Michael The Archangel in Streator. Benjamim Price

Johnathan Liechty: Thank you for your commitment to Somoanuk students and soccer program. I you have an amazing impact on our future leaders! Noah Gabrys

Bianca Barbier: Thank you for helping me with my work and for caring about me. You are the best teacher! Connor Overocker

Tonya Carter: THANK YOU Mrs. Carter for all you do for the students at Holy Trinity! All of the time you put in to show your love, support, and guidance for your students doesn’t go unnoticed and is greatly appreciated. Wyatt Levy

Kristal LeRette: Kristal always goes above and beyond in her teaching and care for her students. The kids don’t want to leave her class as they grow older. M. Hallam

Mrs. Anne Houk: We cannot thank you enough for helping TJ transition to a new school and a new classroom. The impact that you have had on his social emotional needs, academic performance, and self-confidence is immeasurable. As a parent, sending your child to school can be a nerve-wracking experience. However, you were a support for our family every step of the way, easing our nerves and answering our questions. Thank you for being available, for going above and beyond our expectations, and for your guidance and support. Our year with you may be ending, your career may be coming to a close soon, but we hope you never underestimate the positive impact you have made in our lives. TJ Lukacsy

Susan Kluzek: Thank you for going above and beyond every day for my daughter’s education, because of your dedication, patience and guidance my daughter can read, and she actually enjoys doing it. I can not thank you enough. Taya Mejia

Brad Coughlin: Thank you for always having time to answer questions and give extra support. You are an amazing teacher that puts forth extra effort to ensure all his students succeed. Kabrie Kling

Mr. Stevenson: I wanted to share this photo with you. I also want to say that Mr.Stevenson is an amazing teacher, Harmonie Cheers is always talking about how he is her favorite teacher. She has learned so much this year and It’s from having a teacher that has patience, kindness, is caring and loves their job teaching children. I hope Mr.Stevenson gets the recognition he deserves as well as other teachers at Kimes. You can tell by this photo that he loves what he does, and the kids are always having a good time whether it’s learning or holiday parties. Thank you Mr.Stevenson for all your hard work and dedication to all of the kids but especially for my daughter Harmonie. Harmonie Cheers

Amanda Velazquez: Thank you Mrs. V for making school fun and teaching me. You are funny. I like class and coming to school. Lincoln Aussem