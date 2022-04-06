Michael Hermosillo finishes spring training batting .292, tops in Cubs’ loaded center field

It’s on to the regular season for Chicago Cubs outfielder, Ottawa High School graduate and two-time Times Baseball Player of the Year Michael Hermosillo.
In 24 spring training at-bats for the Cubs, Hermosillo hit .292 with five runs batted in, one home run and a .919 on-base plus slugging (OPS) average. It was the fifth-best batting average of Cubs players receiving at least 15 at-bats in the Cactus League.
Hermosillo finished the spring with one more at-bat than Jason Heyward (.130 with no home runs) and 10 fewer than Rafael Ortega (.176 with no home runs), two players Hermosillo is projected to share time with in center field — perhaps even in a platoon situation, some are speculating — for the Cubs to start the season. Hermosillo is projected by BaseballReference.com to get 196 at-bats this season.
Last season in an injury-hampered first season with his boyhood favorite team, Hermosillo tore it up in Triple-A before playing in 16 major league games, batting .194 with three home runs and a .737 OPS.
His career prior to that was all spent in the Los Angeles Angels system after being selected in the 28th round of the 2013 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
Hermosillo was somewhat of a surprise re-signing by the Cubs this past offseason before the short-term labor dispute halted player signings.
The Cubs open the season at home Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is scheduled for 1:20 p.m.