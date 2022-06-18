Eyes on Enterprise: Streator restaurant ‘Good Morning Good Day’ opens downtown

A new restaurant opened in downtown Streator earlier this week.

Owner Toni Pettit said the restaurant, Good Morning Good Day Cafe, at 417 E. Main St. pays tribute in its name to her mother.

Pettit said her brother and she would say “Good Morning Ma” and Pettit’s mother would answer in Slovenian “Dobro Jutro Dober Dan, Vsako Jutro Vsaki Dan” which translates to “Good morning good day, every morning every day.” The phrase is written above a doorway in the restaurant in Slovenian.

Good Morning Good Day, the new restaurant in Streator, pays tribute to owner Toni Pettit's mother who used to say the phrase in Slovenian written over a doorway in the restaurant. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Pettit said her parents were immigrants from Slovenia and Croatia, inspiring some of the menu items at the restaurant. The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch with crepes, strudel and eggs on the breakfast menu and salads, sandwiches and speciality items for lunch.

The restaurant features items in its decor from her trips to Slovenia and Croatia, as well as repurposed items from local shops. The glass table tops are from the former VFW in Streator and the dining room floor was a portable Oktoberfest dance floor from Germany, purchased at the builder’s auction in Sandwich.

Pettit said the drinking glasses were made in Streator at the former Thatcher’s Glass. She also will pay tribute to the city’s coal mining history with a mural of a print found in the Streator National Bank building.

The restaurant is currently open Wednesday through Saturday. For more information, call the restaurant at 815-510-9603.

