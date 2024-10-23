Ottawa threat suspect released with home confinement

A Sheffield man facing up to 10 years in prison for allegedly threatening an Ottawa shooting was released from custody Tuesday and put on home confinement.

David E. Jones, 42, made an unscheduled appearance Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court. He initially was set for a detention hearing late last week, but the matter was continued indefinitely while Jones underwent a medical evaluation.

On Tuesday, Jones was released with conditions including GPS monitoring.

Jones was charged after an investigation into a Sept. 3 incident at the Ottawa office of the Department of Children and Family Services. There, Jones allegedly left a voice message saying, “You guys are worthless, and if anything happens to my kids, I’m going to open fire on DCFS headquarters.”

Jones, according to court records, sat for a police interview and admitted to leaving the message but denied planning to carry out the threat. Jones further said he had no access to firearms because he was a convicted felon, having served four prison terms in the Department of Corrections for felonies in Bureau and Johnson counties.

He is charged with intimidation and threatening a public official, Class 3 felonies carrying extended prison terms of two to 10 years due to his criminal history. He also is charged with harassment by telephone, a Class 4 felony carrying an extended term of one to six years.

He is next due to appear in court for a motions hearing Dec. 19.