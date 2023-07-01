Chismarick Reality named Streator Chamber business of the month for June 2023

Chismarick Realty, LLC, was named the Streator Area Chamber’s June 2023 Business of the Month.

Chismarick Realty is a full service real estate brokerage for selling, buying and leasing all forms of real estate. They guide their clients from start-to-finish and beyond on whatever their real estate goals may be. Locally owned, Chismarick Realty is the only real estate brokerage located in Streator. They service Streator, surrounding communities and others.

When asked what they like most about being a Streator Chamber member, the business responded: “Networking, community outreach and educational opportunities.”

For more information on Chismarick Realty, call 815-673-5099 or go to www.chismarickrealty.com.

The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations each month.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921.