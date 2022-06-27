Ottawa creates Urban Forestry Management plan thanks to $18,000 grant

The city of Ottawa received an $18,000 grant to create an Urban Forestry Management plan.

The plan gives the city authority to control trees within the right of ways and allows the city control over any tree deemed hazardous or dangerous. The city will have authority only on trees on private property if that tree is considered dangerous or hazardous to the public.

The funds are from the USDA through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources administered by the Morton Arboretum in Lisle.

The plan will be completed by Great Lakes Urban Forestry Management, A Graf Tree Company and will outline goals and best management practices for the city of Ottawa’s urban forest.

“They make recommendations on things we can do to make the whole tree inventory look better and healthier,” said Mayor Dan Aussem. “That’s what we’re doing here. We take the advice of professionals and adopt it.”

The plan is available for viewing at https://cityofottawa.org/uncategorized/urban-forestry-management-plan/.