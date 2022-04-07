Kinzinger calls out Republicans - ‘We are being governed by a bunch of children’

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger tore into members of his own party for their focus on cultural issues and conspiracy theories, calling them “a bunch of children.”

Kinzinger, R-Channahon, tweeted out a 2-minute video Tuesday expressing his frustration with the state of the political discourse from some in his party, especially amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He first called out House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, for not addressing House members who have expressed sympathy for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Instead of a tweet thread about the unseriousness of some members of Congress in this serious time, I just decided to tell you on video: pic.twitter.com/TPJfofOKra — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) April 5, 2022

“I never could have imagined my party would not just even have somebody that’s showing Putin sympathy, but would not vomit them out if they rose their ugly head,” Kinzinger said in the video.

Kinzinger also castigated some GOP members of Congress for focusing on cultural issues, such as criticizing the Walt Disney company for its stance on Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” bill.

“The world order is being challenged for the first time since World War II,” Kinzinger said. “And they’re sitting around thinking today about how we can win our next election, what the newest outrage is, what’s the next thing we can do to get people angry and upset and get their money from them for our reelection.”

“We are being governed by a bunch of children,” he said.

He said such members of Congress “are not serious about running the United States of America and truly don’t understand the threats that are out there.”

Kinzinger appeared exasperated and said “You guys deserve way better.” The six-term House member decided not to run for reelection this year after receiving backlash from many in his party for his stance against former President Donald Trump.

“I mean, I’m glad I’m leaving here in a year because I’m just being surrounded by a bunch of children,” he said. “So let’s grow up.”