Girls track and field: Claire Allen, Anna Bruno, Kiara Wesseh, Seneca relay bring home state championships

CHARLESTON – Sandwich senior Claire Allen had a long wait to pick up her second state medal Saturday afternoon.
Sitting in the covered tent area right behind the medal stand at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium, Allen soaked in the final few minutes of her storied track career.
Maybe that’s because she wasn’t sure she would even be competing at all this season.
She started throwing the shot put and discus in sixth grade, but worried about not being able to compete this spring. She had right shoulder surgery but wasn’t cleared until early January.
“I didn’t think I would be able to do it this year,” Allen said. “I didn’t realize I would be able to maybe get here and compete until about a month ago. I didn’t think I would be here. I’ve just been working constantly and learned to take time off when I’m hurting.”
Allen, an Eastern Michigan recruit, made a triumphant return this spring, capping off a stellar career by winning the Class 2A state championship in shot put and discus Saturday. She won the shot put with a top mark of 13.08 meters and took the title in the discus with a heave of 42.29 meters.
Allen, who placed second in the discus and sixth in the shot put at state last season, wraps up her career with six overall medals the last three seasons. She became the program’s first two-time state champion.
Allen said she relied on her past state trips to calm her down to perform at a high level. As a sophomore, she placed second in the shot put and fourth in the discus.
“My experience last year made my anxiety go down, because I usually have a lot of anxiety during this, but it was OK today,” Allen said. “Once I got my second throw for shot yesterday, I realized I was more calmer. I can’t put into words how great this experience was this year.”
Led by Allen scoring 20 points, Sandwich finished with 35 points to earn fifth place in the 2A team standings.
In Class 1A, Seneca won the program’s first state trophy, finishing second to Winnebago, 60-58.
Senior Anna Bruno won the long jump at 18-0.5 and picked up three more medals in relays. The last was the 4x400 along with relay teammates Clara Bruno, Lila Coleman and Evelyn O’Connor, which the Irish won for the second straight year.
“We kind of knew we had potential,” Anna Bruno said. “And then with our incoming freshmen, we saw a lot of talent. But to be able to actually have it as a reality to make it through the season and still be at our top is something. It’s really a blessing that God gave us.”
“I’m really happy for her,” Seneca coach Terry Maxwell said. “She struggled with injuries last year. She put aside her individual events and went all-in on the 4x1, 4x2 and 4x4 for us. She’s just been a heck of an athlete, and we’re really going to miss her.”
Seneca’s 4x200 team of the Brunos, Coleman and Caitlyn O’Boyle added a runner-up finish. The 4x100 — O’Boyle, Teagan Johnson, Anna Bruno and Coleman — placed third, and the 4x800 of Clara Bruno, Gracie Steffes, Ashley Alsvig and O’Connor placed fifth. Johnson added a fifth in the pole vault, and O’Connor a seventh in the 800.
Sandwich freshman Sunny Weber put her name among the best in the state with a pair of sterling performances on the blue track. She finished second in the 3,200 with a personal-best time of 10 minutes, 31.67 seconds and third in the 1,600 (5:02.91).
Newark junior Kiara Wesseh made a busy day memorable by taking home four medals in Class 1A. Wesseh captured the state title in the high jump with an effort of 1.67 meters, but she added three more medals. She placed third in the 300 hurdles (45.25), fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.12) and fifth in the 100 (12.63). Wesseh placed second in the high jump in both her freshman and sophomore years.
“I just trusted all the practices I’ve done and being mentally prepared, because I think that’s a big factor in the finals,” Wesseh said. “I just got used to the higher (height) in practices.
“This means a lot, because I’ve had highs and lows this season. My experience helped me a lot. I felt mentally I was more prepared. I’m hoping to work hard next year and keep progressing.”