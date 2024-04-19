Bloomington man charged in Ottawa school threat attacks jailer, La Salle County State’s Attorney says

A Bloomington man already charged with threatening a mass shooting at an Ottawa school now is accused of attacking one of his jailers.

Bruce Sirtoff, 38, was expected to appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court on a newly-filed charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony carrying three to seven years in prison.

Details still are emerging, but the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed early Friday the charge, filed Thursday, was in response to an attack on a corrections officer in La Salle County Jail.

Sirtoff has been in custody since March 1, when he allegedly told police in Ottawa that he planned to conduct a mass shooting at Shepherd Middle School and to detonate a bomb. A search of his residence produced “no items consistent with his threats” and the alleged threat was uttered at night when no students would have been present.

Nevertheless, Sirtoff allegedly provided enough detail for prosecutors to file four felony charges led by making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation. He is currently set for trial May 20.

This is a developing story and will be updated.