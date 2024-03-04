Bloomington man threatened to blow up Ottawa school, state’s attorney says

In the criminal information filed Monday, Sirtoff is alleged to have “threatened to shoot parents and students and blow up Shepherd Middle School” on Friday, March 1. (Tom Sistak)

La Salle County prosecutors will try to have a Bloomington man detained for threatening to blow up an Ottawa school, where police said he threatened to conduct a mass shooting.

Bruce A. Sirtoff, 37, was charged Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court with four felonies led by making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony carrying six to 30 years in prison with no possibility of probation.

In the criminal information filed Monday, Sirtoff is alleged to have “threatened to shoot parents and students and blow up Shepherd Middle School” on Friday, March 1.

“The threats were specific enough to cause us alarm because he mentioned a date when he would do it, what he was going to wear and so forth,” La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said. “Whether he was ranting and raving or not, you cannot disregard that.”

Sirtoff also is charged with three lesser felonies. These include one count of disorderly conduct, for conveying the threat to an Ottawa police officer, and two counts of resisting a peace officer. Those charges all are Class 4 felonies carrying one to three years in prison.

Navarro said Sirtoff is undergoing medical treatment and was not expected to be brought Monday before a judge for a detention hearing.

The case is assigned to Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr.