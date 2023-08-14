Livingston County residents can drop off unused tires

The Livingston County Health Department will be assisting in the collection of unused tires in an effort to reduce mosquito breeding grounds by providing a means of environmentally safe tire disposal.

Tires are notorious breeding grounds for mosquitoes. After sitting outdoors, tires often fill with stagnant water and nutritious leaves making them perfect environments for mosquitoes to thrive, the health department said.

Collection is scheduled to start Sept. 5 and end on Sept 27. An appointment is required, with no exceptions. Call the Livingston County Environmental Health Division at 815-842-5921 to schedule.

No farm or construction equipment tires can be accepted. Tires can be off or on the rim. Tires must be unloaded by the individual dropping them off. Collection will end once funding has been allocated for disposal costs.