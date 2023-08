A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Thornton Park in Ottawa for a three-hole multigolfpark course.

This three-hole course offers foot (soccer) golf and disc golf all in one. Soccer golf is played just like disc golf. The difference is a player kicks the soccer ball into the hole under the golf pin. The player with the fewest kicks wins.

Ottawa’s Thornton Park is one of two courses in the United States.