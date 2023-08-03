‘Kamp Kaos’ to showcase young talent at Engle Lane in Streator, while providing plenty of laughs

“Kamp Kaos” actor Cam Rankin said he can’t wait to hear the audience’s laughter when the comedy opens this weekend.

“Kamp Kaos” begins 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Engle Lane Theatre in Streator with shows at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 8-11, and a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, Aug. 12, to close out the run.

The youth production featuring about 40 cast members ranging from 6 to 16 years old is a comedy with all different kinds of music, its first-time director Georgia Darby said.

The story centers around a children’s summer camp that operates a 12-watt radio station where the mortgage becomes past due and the world’s wealthiest woman wants to buy the campground property at the same time that the health inspector is coming for a visit. A mysterious weather pattern brings a migration of mice, leading to the camp’s director eating cheese laced with a sedative. While he’s out cold, it’s up to the rest of the camp’s gang to save the day.

“I really liked this one, because it’s authentically funny,” Darby said. “It’s also a play that gives a lot of different characters lines, so everyone has a chance to be a star. It has a farce feel to it, with some physical comedy.”

The cast of "Kamp Kaos" performs a scene during rehearsal at Engle Lane Theatre in Streator. (Photo provided by Kelly Lefler)

Darby said she is happy to see many news faces in the performance – to theater and to Engle Lane.

Rankin, a La Salle-Peru High School student, is one of those new faces to theater, and will be playing Ricky, who is a prankster.

“I’m excited to hear people laugh,” Rankin said of the role.

While it is Rankin’s first time in a performance, Olivia Smith has been in more than 10 plays and Smith is looking forward to a first in playing the role of Martin.

“I get to eat on stage. I get to eat, a lot,” Smith said, displaying a bag full of snacks. “I’ve always been told you never get to eat on stage, so this is a first and I’m looking forward to it.”

Jesse Cooke, a Marquette Academy student who is playing Wally, will get an opportunity to be “a little goofy.”

“He kind of reminds me of my dad,” Cooke said. “That’s where my inspiration comes from.”

Olivia Granados, a Streator High School student, will play the role of Natalie Potter, a character with 10 years experience as a camp counselor and helper for Wally. Granados is excited for a family connection as well, because her two younger siblings are in the performance with her.

“I’m really excited to see them on stage,” Granados said, noting it will be her brother Jesse’s first time on stage and her sister Abigail’s third time. “I’m proud of them.”

Teagan Jeffries, 6, and Becca Johnson, 7, are the two youngest performers in Kamp Kaos. Jeffries will get to don a mouse costume, “with a tail,” she said, and Johnson gets to ham up a scene where she gets angry, leading to some giggling by the duo at the thought of it.

Darby said the play will showcase the young talent in the Illinois Valley. The group has been working together since auditions in May.

“It’s going so amazingly,” she said. “The kids have really worked hard and they’ve been dedicated. They’re really have a lot of fun and that’ll be on display.”

Want to go?

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. They are available online at https://englelane.org/ or through the box office. The box office is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 815-672-3584. The theater is located 1012 Columbus Road, Streator.

The cast of "Kamp Kaos" performs a scene during rehearsal. (Photos provided by Kelly Lefler)

Cast

Wally Schneider: Jesse Cooke, of Ottawa

Natalie Potter: Olivia Granados, of Streator

Sandy Greenpeace: Eugenia Craig, of Ottawa

Linda: Maggie Wiegman, of Ottawa

Ricky: Cam Rankin, of Peru

Martin: Olivia Smith, of Streator

Naomi: Abigail Granados, of Streator

Janice: Melody Reel, of Long Point

Jason: Kaelynn Johnson, of Streator

Wendy: Jordan Kirkman, of Grand Ridge

Melissa: Karsyn Stewart, of Streator

Lucinda Scorch: Addison Boaz, of Ottawa

Bodyguard 1: Mars Lynch, of Streator

Bodyguard 2: Jesse Granados, of Streator

Agnes Stonebottom: Talia Jenkins, of Seneca

Counselors: Ayden Lesman, of Oglesby; Ariana Lesman, of La Salle; Lydia Clift, of Ottawa; Skyleigh Speirer, of Marseilles; Myleigh Muhlstadt, of Manville; Ellie Jones, of Streator

Campers: Brinley Stevens, of Streator; Charlotte Reynolds, of Streator; Malcolm Farris, of Streator; Alexandria Pedelty, of Streator; Marshall Bayley, of Ottawa; Alex Aubry, of Ottawa; Elizabeth Reel, of Long Point; Rebecca Johnson, of Streator; Britton Risley, of Streator; Rylee Oakman, of Streator; Brooklynn Graham, of Ottawa; Abigail Bayley, of Ottawa; Kaylee Darby, of Streator; Dominic Bayley, of Ottawa; Teegan Jeffries, of Streator; Hallie Klass, of Peru; Logan Lansford, of Streator; Elizabeth Llamas, of Streator; Colby Reel, of Long Point; Henry Reel, of Long Point.

Production team

Director: Georgia Darby

Assistant Director: Jennifer Kirkman

Music Director: Leslie Crum

Choreographer: Elizabeth Abbott

Assistant choreographer: Alexandra Mahan

Producer: Kathy Hepner

Stage manager: Phoenix Farris

Stage crew: Sara Pierson, Victoria Reel, Bella Escamilla, Edward Farris

Costumes: Chaos Crew Designs & Cast and Crew

Set design/prop master: Sapphire Darby

Set construction: John Scheidecker, Josh Gill

Lighting design/light operator: Christian Gill

Spotlight operator: Mia Bolanos

Sound operator: Jacob Darby