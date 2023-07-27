Streator sculptor adds another display to Marilla Park

Don Noon’s sculptures are characterizing Streator’s public art scene.

Born and raised in Streator, Noon added another sculpture to the southwest entrance of Marilla Park, making it the sixth sculpture on display throughout the city. Noon has sculptures at City Hall, Streator High School, Streator Fire Department and the former Lipton Tea building lot.

Each of the sculptures are abstract works with no titles. The sculpture only has his signature “D. Noon 2023.”

Noon received an associate degree of science from Illinois Valley Community College, then studied fine arts at Illinois State University earning a bachelor of science in fine arts studying under sculptors Barry Tinsley and Keith Knoblock. In 1979, Noon earned a master’s degree in sculpture from Indiana University. He was awarded a Ford fellowship in 1977-1978. Additionally, he was a graduate assistant assigned to sculptor Jerry Jacquard. Noon also worked as an assistant to sculptor Tinsley and to sculptor Tom Gibbs on various projects.

Don Noon's newest sculpture (front) is seen in front of a previous sculpture, both on display at Marilla Park in Streator. (Derek Barichello)

Noon was employed as a welder until his retirement from the Caterpillar Aurora plant.

The Streator Public Art and Walldogs Mural group shared the news about the latest sculpture on their Facebook page.

Streator Mayor Tara Bedei thanked Don Noon for sharing his “artistic talent with the citizens of Streator.”

The sculpture donations play into one of Streator’s goals.

Since the formation of the Streator Walldogs group, 17 downtown murals were created throughout the downtown by hundreds of traveling artists during the Walldogs festival in 2018. The murals complemented the Heritage Park Vintage Wall, which is 50 feet by 80 feet work created on more than 125 aluminum panels, commissioned by North Central Illinois ARTworks. The latest installation of public art included a kaleidoscope flower planter by artist Robert C. Anderson in Heritage Park, purchased by Streator Tourism.

“It’s been a community mission to bring more art to downtown Streator,” said Gavin Finefield, a member of Streatscapes, the group responsible for attracting the Walldogs to town, when the kaleidoscope flower was installed.

Residents are invited to visit Marilla Park and take in the latest Noon sculpture.