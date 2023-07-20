Todd Gordon to move up ranks to Marseilles police chief in February

When the Marseilles City Council adopted a resolution “anticipating the need to appoint a successor to the Chief of Police,” Commissioner Melissa Small noted that motion also would apply to hiring a second in command.

Turns out that’s exactly what it will be used for.

Police Capt. Todd Gordon, a Marseilles native, a member of the last class to graduate from Marseilles High School in 1990 and 22-year veteran of the city’s police department, will succeed Police Chief Brian Faber when Faber retires in February of 2024.

“It was in the best interest for the department to have someone with 22 years there than someone who has never set foot in that department … and has no investment in this town.” — Marseilles Commissioner Melissa Small

The city had decided to hire from within because it had a qualified and experienced candidate available. Gordon has been a captain since 2018 and has filled in as chief in Faber’s absence on several occasions and needs only to complete a state-required four-day special course for chiefs in the next few months to be fully eligible.

“Finding police officers is extremely hard to do in general, but finding police officers who are qualified to be in an administrative position is even harder to do,” Small told the council. “It was in the best interest for the department to have someone with 22 years there than someone who has never set foot in that department … and has no investment in this town.”

“It’s pretty exciting,” Gordon said. “I was always hoping that one day I might be chief. It’s what every patrolman hopes for, to be chief one day. It came earlier than I thought that they would vote on it, but it worked out … It’s very gratifying that they’ve decided to hire from within the department and I’m thankful to the council for the confidence they’ve shown that I will do a good job as chief.”

Gordon said he has no agenda other than maintaining the solid rapport with the citizens and keeping the city running as smoothly as it has under Faber.

“I’ve learned a lot from Chief Faber … He’s been a mentor to me and he’s done a great job as chief,” Gordon said. “It’s been a pleasure to work with him and I still have a few more months to do that.”

Small said essentially it was a no-brainer to hire Gordon to the top cop position, based on his familiarity with the city, the department, his coworkers and the citizens.

“Looking at the overall commitment that he’s given to the community the last couple decades, you definitely want to show your officers to respect that and it would seem like a slap in the face if you went to someone who wasn’t committed to building with the team, the officers, the extensive training that Captain Gordon has put in,” Small said.

“He’s shown he’s capable of doing the job well and he will grow and flourish in that position as time goes on.”

In other action, the council:

Approved a payment of $91,328.52 to John Pohar and Son’s for work on the water main and sanitary sewer extensions near Interstate 80.

Adopted an ordinance approving the acquisition of a piece of property on Union Street so that sewers can be placed around the bridge.

Heard from Small a reminder that National Night Out will be Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Marseilles Pool.

Heard from City Engineer Mike Etscheid that repairs to Bluff Street will begin on July 31. Detours will be posted.