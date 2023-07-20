Ottawa Recreation takes trip to Gamer’s Garage in Marseilles

Ottawa Recreation participants not only took a physical trip Wednesday to the Gamer’s Garage Arcade in Marseilles, but also a trip back in time to the 1980s and 1990s.

Participants played video games, as well as ski ball and pinball, and were treated to Sam’s Pizza, which opened early to make pizzas for the party.

The trip was one of Ottawa Recreation’s special events, as children from Ottawa and Grand Ridge joined their peers in Marseilles for a field trip to the arcade.

Next week’s City Rec Kiddie Carnival is the final special event of the year. It is scheduled noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Rigden Park in Ottawa. There will be train rides, bounce houses and a midway. Children 3 to 11 will be the targeted audience of games. Cost is 25 cents per game or $5 for an all-access wristband.

For more information, ask park supervisors or call Ottawa Recreation at 815-434-7292.

Sully Randell shoots at his targets while playing an arcade game Wednesday, July 19, 2023, as he and others from Ottawa Recreation took a field trip to Gamer’s Garage in Marseilles for an afternoon of video gaming. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )