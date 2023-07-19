July 18, 2023
Streator to consider medical marijuana growing facility

Growing operation would move into former peanut butter factory

By Derek Barichello
Llerem LLC seeks use of the former peanut butter factory in Streator for a medical marijuana facility.

A craft medical marijuana growing facility will be on the Streator City Council’s agenda Wednesday.

The Plan Commission recommended approval of a special use permit for Llerem LLC to operate a craft marijuana growing facility at 118 Iowa Ave., the former peanut butter factory.

Llerem is seeking only to grow marijuana, it would not be able to operate as a dispensary.

Llerem would use roughly 25,000 square feet at the south end of the facility. Llerem has been previously approved in Streator and by the state of Illinois for a marijuana growing facility at John and Joe’s, 1105 W. Main St. The company is developing a new viable plan for that site.

The company anticipates employing about 10 people and operating between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. everyday.

A craft grower is a smaller operation that cannot sell marijuana out of its own business. It can only sell to other growers and cultivation centers, which can then distribute to dispensaries. A craft grower may cultivate, dry, cure and package marijuana and perform other necessary activities to make it available for sale at a dispensing organization or use at a processor

The proposed site once operated as a peanut butter factory until it closed in January 2022. The facility had more than 50 employees at the time of its closure.

The Streator City Council meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St.