July 12, 2023
Shaw Local
La Salle County marriage licenses: June 19-30, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Here is the marriage publication list in La Salle County for June 19 through June 30, 2023.

Tyler William Solis of Bourbonnais and Sarah Marie Scalpelli of Bourbonnais

Joshua Andrew Kain of Utica and Susanna Nicole Howell of La Salle

Oscar Patino Morales of Mendota and Maria Yolanda Vela of Mendota

Andrew Steven Couch of Marseilles and Lauren Ashley Przybylski of Marseilles

John William Lawrence of La Salle and Heidi Lynn Smith of La Salle

Austin Dayton Hale of Lemont and Elizabeth Beverly Braniff of Lemont

John William Radtke of Sycamore and Caitlyn Rose Goodale of Sycamore

Peter Allen Bumgarner of Mendota and Sara Rena Ott of Mendota

Kaedon John Cronkright of Ottawa and Shelbi Marie Walsh of Ottawa

Blaine Peter Hawley of Marseilles and Melissa Brooke Ross of Ottawa

Troy Joseph Behning of Ottawa and Hannah Rae Oldman of Ottawa

Andrew Jay Fultz of Mendota and Brooke Leah Harder of Mendota

Richard D. Johnson of Peru and Kathryn Elizabeth Hartmann of Peru

Joseph Hunter Jackson of Ottawa and Rachel Anne Berg of Ottawa

William Michael Baron of La Salle and Tina Marie Scott of La Salle

Kyle Thomas White of Mendota and Amber Elizabeth Logeland of Mendota