La Salle County police reports: July 6, 2023

Shawna M. Jeanguenat, 33, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant charging her with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon Wednesday at her residence.
Joel H. Marasco, 39, of Lake Station, Indiana, was charged by Peru police with failure to report accident to police authority and no insurance following a hit and run accident at 6 p.m. June 24 in the 5200 block of Route 251, Peru police said in a report issued Wednesday.
Larry J. Kelly, 29, of La Salle, was charged by Peru police with dog running at large at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at 25th Street and Marquette Road.
Tyler R. Ellerbrock, 28, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with disorderly conduct (fireworks) at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Farrah D. Hensley, 29, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with disorderly conduct (fireworks) at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Third Street.
David A. Peterson, 34, of Ladd, was charged by Peru police with leaving the scene of an accident at 11:50 a.m. Monday at Walmart.
Gustavo A. Ramirez, 29, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with domestic battery at 6:40 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Liezl B. Bottomley, 39, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with driving while suspended and no insurance at 11:51 p.m. Saturday at Seventh and Plain streets.
Jasmine Ruacho, 24, of Mendota, was charged by Peru police with DUI, DUI with a blood-alcohol content over .08 and improper lane use at 2:21 a.m. Saturday at U.S. 6 and Pine Street.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.