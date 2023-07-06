July 06, 2023
Shaw Local
La Salle County police reports: July 6, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

Here are the La Salle County police reports for Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Shawna M. Jeanguenat, 33, of Ottawa, was picked up by Ottawa police on a La Salle County warrant charging her with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon Wednesday at her residence.

Joel H. Marasco, 39, of Lake Station, Indiana, was charged by Peru police with failure to report accident to police authority and no insurance following a hit and run accident at 6 p.m. June 24 in the 5200 block of Route 251, Peru police said in a report issued Wednesday.

Larry J. Kelly, 29, of La Salle, was charged by Peru police with dog running at large at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at 25th Street and Marquette Road.

Tyler R. Ellerbrock, 28, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with disorderly conduct (fireworks) at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.

Farrah D. Hensley, 29, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with disorderly conduct (fireworks) at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Third Street.

David A. Peterson, 34, of Ladd, was charged by Peru police with leaving the scene of an accident at 11:50 a.m. Monday at Walmart.

Gustavo A. Ramirez, 29, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with domestic battery at 6:40 a.m. Sunday at his residence.

Liezl B. Bottomley, 39, of Peru, was charged by Peru police with driving while suspended and no insurance at 11:51 p.m. Saturday at Seventh and Plain streets.

Jasmine Ruacho, 24, of Mendota, was charged by Peru police with DUI, DUI with a blood-alcohol content over .08 and improper lane use at 2:21 a.m. Saturday at U.S. 6 and Pine Street.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.