Ransom’s Jerry’s Tap announces plans to sell, celebrates 50 years

It’s a bittersweet time for the family who runs Jerry’s Tap & Family Dining.
The family recently announced the restaurant is for sale, but the business also made it to 50 years and the family plans to celebrate the anniversary.
It’s not an easy decision. A lot of mixed emotions. It’s like our home. It always has been our home. It’s been my kids home basically their whole lives.”— Maranda Trainor, whose family owns Jerry's Tap & Family Dining in Ransom
Jerry Yedinak opened the restaurant at 119 N. Lincoln St., Ransom in 1973.
“We were pretty much born and raised there,” said his daughter, Maranda Trainor, adding she and her siblings worked there in grade school and high school.
Jerry died in March 2019 and Trainor has worked full time at the restaurant for 16 years. She owns the restaurant along with her siblings, Jeremy Yedinak, Jason Yedinak, Kristina Zelko and Katie Hamilton.
“The year after he passed was COVID,” Trainor said. “We obviously fought for it we didn’t want to lose it to that and we had amazing support from the community and surrounding areas that had been coming and supporting us anyways since ‘73 so we made it through that.”
Trainor has three children and her siblings help out at the restaurant, but also have other careers.
“I miss some things. It’s a lot.” she said. “It’s 50 years so I figure it’s a good time. It’s not an easy decision. A lot of mixed emotions. It’s like our home. It always has been our home. It’s been my kids home basically their whole lives.”
In addition to the dining room, Jerry’s also has a bar and banquet room. There’s also a three-bedroom apartment upstairs. Jerry’s will remain open until a buyer is found.
“We’ve been here 50 years in the community. Some are sad about it and I’m sad that they’re sad. For a lot of them it’s been generations – their first outings as babies was here for dinner and then those kids now their kids first outing was here for dinner so it’s sad, it’s bittersweet.”
To celebrate 50 years, a street fest is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1, in downtown Ransom outside Jerry’s with live music, food, beer and spirits. The live entertainment includes Jaik Willis, folk Americana, 2 to 3:30 p.m.; Joe Hermes, country, 4 to 5:30 p.m.; Bob Bradish & The Backstabbers, rock and alternative rock covers, 6 to 8 p.m.; and Jump – American’s Van Halen Experience, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
For more information on the sale of the business, call 708-323-2655.
