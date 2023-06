The next La Salle County YANA! (you are not alone) meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Jamie’s Outpost at 602 Clark St., Utica.

The keynote speaker will be Judge Kenton Skarin, 2024 candidate for judge of the Third District Appellate Court.

The club will have a 50/50 raffle, talk about current events and enjoy drinks, food and friendship. Everyone regardless of political party is welcome to attend this free event. Contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com for more information.