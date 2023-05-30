OSF St. Elizabeth in Ottawa to welcome 3 obstetrics, gynecology providers

Obstetrics and Gynecology in Ottawa will working in collaboration with Aishling Obstetrics and Gynecology Group physicians Brett Cassidy, MD, James Hawkins, DO and Bryon Sweeney, DO.

This collaboration will provide patients with obstetrical care, annual wellness exams, treat all medical and surgical issues in women’s health care, and deliver babies at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Brett Cassidy, MD (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

Cassidy pursued his medical degree at Emory University and completed his residency at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago. Following his residency, he practiced as an obstetrician in the United States Air Force and has over 20 years of experience.

James Hawkins, DO (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

Hawkins is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist who has been practicing for over 30 years. He was born in Evergreen Park, Illinois, and received his medical degree from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. Hawkins completed his residency at Cook County in Chicago. Massachusetts General Hospital, where he completed a fellowship in adult reconstructive surgery.

Bryon Sweeney, DO (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

Sweeney grew up on the east side of Aurora, Illinois, and received his bachelor’s in science from Aurora University. Sweeney went to Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and did his residency at Resurrection Hospital in Chicago.

Patients will be seen at the OSF Medical Group–Obstetrics & Gynecology office at 1614 E. Norris Dr., Ottawa. Beginning June 5, new or existing patient appointments with doctors Cassidy, Hawkins and Sweeney can be made by calling 815-431-0435.