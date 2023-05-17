La Salle County Health Department to begin bird surveillance

The La Salle County Health Department has started collecting dead crows, blue jays and robins and will continue this process until Oct. 15.

Dead birds are important sentinels for early detection of West Nile virus activity. West Nile virus generally appears in birds and mosquitoes before it is transmitted to humans. In the past 20 years, West Nile virus activity has been documented throughout La Salle County. If you find a dead bird, contact the Health Department’s Environmental Health Division at 815-433-3366. Below are the criteria the Health Department uses to determine if a bird is eligible to submit for testing:

The bird is dead and the carcass is in good condition. Birds should be dead for less than 48 hours prior to collection, and have not started decomposing (no strong odor, no bloating, no maggots, eyes are not deflated or dried).

The bird has no obvious cause of death. Birds with obvious injuries such as wounds or missing parts should not be submitted for testing. Crushed carcasses and birds found along roadways are not acceptable.

The bird must be one that is acceptable for testing. At this time the Health Department is only collecting crows, blue jays, and robins. To help identify the type of bird, visit https://dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/west-nile-virus/dead-bird-collection for bird identification information.

As in past years, Health Department staff are getting ready to begin testing mosquitoes for West Nile virus. The mosquito collection and testing equipment was purchased with grant money. The health department also utilized the grant money to purchase a large quantity of mosquito larvicide, which is used to treat potential mosquito breeding sites. The larvicide will be distributed to licensed mosquito control applicators from local municipalities and villages throughout the county.

For additional information on West Nile virus, contact the health department at 815-433-3366 or visit its website at www.lasallecountyil.gov.

The La Salle County Health Department does not collect and test birds for avian flu. To report sick or dead domestic/owner poultry, contact the Illinois Department of Agriculture at 217-782-4944 or USDA APHIS Veterinary Services at 1-866-536-7593. To report sick or dead wild birds (five or more), contact local IDNR District Wildlife Biologist or USDA Wildlife Services at 1-866-487-3297.