The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa’s Ryleigh Stehl had tough time picking softball or dance, cats or dogs

Out of 717 votes cast, Ottawa softball’s Ryleigh Stehl is The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Northern Insurance Group, LTD; Jim Boes Services; and Christian Reynolds American Family Insurance.
In the Pirates’ three Interstate 8 games the week in question, Stehl had two hits and three runs scored in a win over Kaneland, a solo home run in a victory at Sandwich and two of her team’s seven hits — including a triple — in a loss to L-P.
Runner-up Moe Bacon (Streator baseball), Leo Brennan (Serena baseball) and Kiara Wesseh (Newark girls track and field) were also on the ballot.
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
Ry and Roo.
How old were you when you started playing softball, and what league did you start out in?
About 8 years old in OGFA (Ottawa Girls Fastpitch Association).
After not winning a regional during its first four decades as a program, Ottawa High softball has developed into one of the area’s finest. What do you think has been the secret to the Pirates’ success in recent seasons?
More hard work and dedication to the game.
Shortstop is one of the most vital and high-pressure positions on the field. What do you enjoy about playing there?
There is so much action, and I feel very included in every game.
Is there a fact about you that might surprise people who only know you through sports?
I used to dance, and I was really good. I had to choose between dance and softball; I almost picked dance.
What goals do you have for yourself this season, both as a team and individually?
Individually, I really want to score more than 40 runs, like last year. As a team, I would love to get to state!
Dogs or cats?
This is one of the hardest questions, but I would have to go with cats.
You’re going out to a local restaurant with teammates to celebrate a big win, and it’s your pick. Where are you going, and what are you ordering?
Probably Mariachis. Our team has some jokes about eating there, and we all love it. I would have to say I’d get fajitas.
What three high schools (you can include your own) have your favorite softball fields to play on, and what makes each stand out?
Ours of course is the best, but I do enjoy Oswego and Morris’ fields.
Do you have any college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?
I will be attending the University of Alabama for Business Marketing and sadly ending my softball career.